April 30 – May 3, 2020, Key West Florida

The Key West Classic is a race that’s close to our hearts at Paddle Monster. I believe I’ve been to the last 5 and it never disappoints. Run by the Lazy Dog Key West, it’s one of the crown jewels of the SUP and Prone race heritage. So far I’ve paddled surfski, prone and OC and each time was a different challenge, a different joyful experience. Lazy Dog is a truly wonderful family and their work with Special Olympics Athletes makes the whole journey amazing.

Just when I’m completely done with the cold weather, I hop on a plane and head to the Keys. Cruiser bikes, warm water, great food, Dual Street and enough history and local stories to satisfy both your literature, history and pulp inclinations. There is sport fishing, mangrove tours with dolphins and manatees. If you like cocktails, they come in tall glasses and bucket versions. Try the Cucumber Caliente at Agave 308 Tequila Bar BTW. Eat healthy and amazing meals at The Cafe Key West. Stay with Key West Hospitality Inns and ask for Heather Whitehead. They are offering a 10% discount to racers. Eat Breakfast at the Blue Heaven (get there early) or La Crêperie French Café Key West. Grab a coffee and food at Sandy’s Cuban (takeout) 1026 White St.

For paddling, the course offers paddlers (as individuals or team relays) the opportunity to circumnavigate Key West. It is always windy in Key West, so it’s always a challenge, but inevitably, everyone gets to the finish. Most by water. Some, with their SUP, surfski or OC on theirs shoulder.

We can not recommend this event highly enough. It’s Paddle Monster Approved, Experienced and Loved.

Register Here