Paddling for The Bay

Kudos to Annapolis, MD paddler Chris Hopkinson who plans to paddle the entire length of the Chesapeake Bay, in the name of environmental awareness…specifically the need to restore the bay’s oyster population.

Hopkinson will be joined in part in the eight-day, 240-mile expedition by Chris Norman. The crossing is planned to begin this Fall, on September 18.

Oysters are key to good water quality for any number of reasons, and Hopkinson’s paddle will raise funds for the Oyster Recovery Partnership, which according to it’s website is a ”non-profit that designs, promotes and implements consensus-based and scientifically-sustainable shellfish ecological restoration, aquaculture and commercial fishery activities to improve the environment and expand economic opportunities in the Chesapeake and Coastal Bays and beyond.”

You can read more about the paddle and donate here.

Photos: ORP Instagram, Paddle for the Bay Website