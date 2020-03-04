OC Basics: Holding an Outrigger Canoe Paddle and the basic stroke by Coach Travis Grant

I went out in a novice canoe this past weekend and there were a lot of discussions on technique and having the entire club following a set of the same fundamentals. I think this will help for new outrigger paddlers as Super Coach Travis Grant walks us through holding a paddle and the basic mechanics of the OC stroke. Notice the kickass QuickBlade Paddle Monster V-Drive OC Paddle. This is from 2018, but it’s a great primer.

