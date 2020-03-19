Larry Cain spoke about his approach to staying healthy and paddling in the difficult time on Paddle Monster Facebook love yesterday. This is part of a series of Facebook Live events we’ll be hosting over the next few weeks or months.

It’s not our position to offer information or advice related to the virus. How you choose to live your lives over the coming weeks is your personal decision. We encourage you to be vigilant and to base your decisions on information from experts like those at the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, state and local health authorities and your family health care professionals.