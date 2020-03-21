Coach Larry Cain will be on Facebook live TODAY, March 21, 2020 at 3pm EST on Paddle Monster’s Facebook page here

Part 1 was a review of the 5 fundamentals and what we are trying to accomplish when we paddle. It was an introduction to the land-based drills we’ll start today.

In this second episode, Larry provides Land-Based Paddle Drills drills that you can do off water, at home to help your technique.

NOTE: It’s not our position to offer information or advice related to the virus. How you choose to live your lives over the coming weeks is your personal decision. We encourage you to be vigilant and to base your decisions on information from experts like those at the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, state and local health authorities and your family health care professionals.

HERE IS THE PART 1 VIDEO on the 5 Fundamentals: