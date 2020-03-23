June the Machine Gear Review: Stay Healthy Using a Heart Rate Monitor

Welcome!Register for an account
Start your 2020 season with Heart Rate monitor using Paddle Monster’s how to setup the heart rate zone!
Whether you are causal or serious paddler Heart Monitor can easily identify your fatigue. Know your body and be smart and be healthy.
Heart rate zone calculation page at Garmin
Products mentioned
Garmin HRM-RUN
https://buy.garmin.com/en-US/US/p/530376 Garmin HRM-DUAL
https://buy.garmin.com/en-US/US/p/649059/pn/010-12883-00 Schosche Rythm24
https://www.scosche.com/rhythm24tm
June Mizoguchi known as June the Machine is living up his paddling passion to the fullest these days. June was once Kentucky State Champion and National level mountain bike rider thru USA Cycling/NORBA. It was only 7years ago June discover the SUP and transition slowly to SUP racing in 2016. Joining the Paddle Monster in April of 2016 under Coach Larry Cain where he as not look back and nothing but keep growing his passion to the next level. June is also well known in his town (Elizabethtown, KY) as passionate paddler promoting healthy living where city uses his recognition to promote “Kentucky’s First Urban Trail Town”.
Change Location
To find awesome listings near you!
Great review 🤙
Thanks!. In a short duration I kept short but if you have more questions let me know.