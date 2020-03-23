June the Machine Gear Review: Stay Healthy Using a Heart Rate Monitor

June Mizoguchi known as June the Machine is living up his paddling passion to the fullest these days. June was once Kentucky State Champion and National level mountain bike rider thru USA Cycling/NORBA. It was only 7years ago June discover the SUP and transition slowly to SUP racing in 2016. Joining the Paddle Monster in April of 2016 under Coach Larry Cain where he as not look back and nothing but keep growing his passion to the next level. June is also well known in his town (Elizabethtown, KY) as passionate paddler promoting healthy living where city uses his recognition to promote “Kentucky’s First Urban Trail Town”.