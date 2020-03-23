June the Machine Gear Review: Stay Healthy Using a Heart Rate Monitor

Start your 2020 season with Heart Rate monitor using Paddle Monster’s how to setup the heart rate zone!

June the Machine
Heart rate zone calculation page at Garmin

Products mentioned

Garmin HRM-RUN

https://buy.garmin.com/en-US/US/p/530376

Garmin HRM-DUAL

https://buy.garmin.com/en-US/US/p/649059/pn/010-12883-00

Schosche Rythm24

https://www.scosche.com/rhythm24tm

