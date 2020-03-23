Coach Victoria Burgess, PhD was on Facebook live, March 23, 2020 at 3pm EST on Paddle Monster’s Facebook page here

This is an introduction into race nutrition, how to pre-fuel, fuel and replenish your workouts and races.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:



NOTE: It’s not our position to offer information or advice related to the virus. How you choose to live your lives over the coming weeks is your personal decision. We encourage you to be vigilant and to base your decisions on information from experts like those at the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, state and local health authorities and your family health care professionals.