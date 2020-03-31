Video: Martin Vitry Gets Creative

Le SUP me manquait trop alors j’ai trouvé une solution 😂🦠 #StreetSUPing - @sicmaui & @blackprojectsup as always 😍💪 • • • #skate #standuppaddle #race #200m #zone #confinement #water #paddle #training #workout Posted by Martin Vitry on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Vitry Takes Land Paddling to the Next Level

SIC Team rider Martin Vitry takes landpaddling and social distances to new levels!! Not sure we’d recommend trying this at home unless you have good ding repair skills!!! But it’s fun to watch!!

(By the way, land paddling with a longboard might be an option during this time…)