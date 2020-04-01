Paddle Monster Solo Voyager Virtual Paddle Race Series: Race #1 — Race Results

This race was a time trial race. Participants uploaded their best 5k time via our event app or by uploading their Garmin data file. Participants could make as many attempts as the wanted, uploading and replacing their previous time when they improved.

The Results

Congratulations to all race participants. The feedback and participation were more than we had hoped for. In this time of isolation and uncertainty, this event achieved just the results we had hoped for. Community, fun, good-hearted competition, and an overall way for members of the Paddle Monster community from around the world to come together and participate in a distraction during these stressful times.

No Kid Hungry

First, this campaign raised $528 US for No Kid Hungry, and with the Citibank match, that’s $1056! Thank you, everyone! By the way, No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. We chose this charity during this trying time to help provide meals to those who are hungry. This is a national charity with a great reputation and seems like one of the best ways for us to help during this pandemic.

We’re super excited that this race did so much good. Thank you all for your race and individual donations. Well done Monsters!

Race Results

The final results, in their entirety, are available here, pick the category at the top of the leader table to list your craft of interest.

Men's SUP Participant Age Gender Result 1 Matt Anderson 35 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 29 minutes, 29 seconds 2 Larry Cain 57 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 29 minutes, 48 seconds 3 John Batson 47 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 30 minutes, 45 seconds 4 John Knippers 47 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 32 minutes, 26 seconds

Women's SUP Participant Age Gender Result 1 Kristin Thomas 58 Female 0 days, 0 hours, 35 minutes, 43 seconds 2 Jennifer Panetta 49 Female 0 days, 0 hours, 35 minutes, 53 seconds 3 Jennifer Hulett 51 Female 0 days, 0 hours, 37 minutes, 36 seconds

Men's Rec SUP Participant Age Gender Result 1 Paul Closs 49 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 46 minutes, 45 seconds

Women's Rec SUP Participant Age Gender Result 1 Marsha Worthington 65 Female 0 days, 0 hours, 52 minutes, 2 seconds 2 Lynne Hasenei 56 Female 0 days, 0 hours, 57 minutes, 7 seconds

Prone Participant Age Gender Result 1 Renick Woods 44 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 34 minutes, 45 seconds 2 George McLeod 49 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 41 minutes, 30 seconds 3 John Beausang 49 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 42 minutes, 26 seconds

OC Participant Age Gender Result 1 Paul Wiech 50 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 27 minutes, 47 seconds 2 Steve Dullack 45 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 27 minutes, 53 seconds

Surfski Participant Age Gender Result 1 Kevin Olney 42 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 23 minutes, 55 seconds 2 Christopher Norman 31 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 25 minutes, 11 seconds 3 Marshall Seddon 51 Male 0 days, 0 hours, 27 minutes, 31 seconds

Congratulations again to all the participants! It was good to see everyone that can, out there busting out their best time.

What’s Next?

Stay tuned for a big announcement on our next in the Solo Voyager Race Series! Get excited people, this is going to be a fun one!