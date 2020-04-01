Paddle Monster Solo Voyager Virtual Paddle Race Series: Race #1 — Race Results

This race was a time trial race. Participants uploaded their best 5k time via our event app or by uploading their Garmin data file. Participants could make as many attempts as the wanted, uploading and replacing their previous time when they improved.
The Results
Congratulations to all race participants. The feedback and participation were more than we had hoped for. In this time of isolation and uncertainty, this event achieved just the results we had hoped for. Community, fun, good-hearted competition, and an overall way for members of the Paddle Monster community from around the world to come together and participate in a distraction during these stressful times.
No Kid Hungry
First, this campaign raised $528 US for No Kid Hungry, and with the Citibank match, that’s $1056! Thank you, everyone! By the way, No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. We chose this charity during this trying time to help provide meals to those who are hungry. This is a national charity with a great reputation and seems like one of the best ways for us to help during this pandemic.
We’re super excited that this race did so much good. Thank you all for your race and individual donations. Well done Monsters!
Race Results
The final results, in their entirety, are available here, pick the category at the top of the leader table to list your craft of interest.
|Men's SUP
|Participant
|Age
|Gender
|Result
|1
|Matt Anderson
|35
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 29 minutes, 29 seconds
|2
|Larry Cain
|57
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 29 minutes, 48 seconds
|3
|John Batson
|47
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 30 minutes, 45 seconds
|4
|John Knippers
|47
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 32 minutes, 26 seconds
|Women's SUP
|Participant
|Age
|Gender
|Result
|1
|Kristin Thomas
|58
|Female
|0 days, 0 hours, 35 minutes, 43 seconds
|2
|Jennifer Panetta
|49
|Female
|0 days, 0 hours, 35 minutes, 53 seconds
|3
|Jennifer Hulett
|51
|Female
|0 days, 0 hours, 37 minutes, 36 seconds
|Men's Rec SUP
|Participant
|Age
|Gender
|Result
|1
|Paul Closs
|49
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 46 minutes, 45 seconds
|Women's Rec SUP
|Participant
|Age
|Gender
|Result
|1
|Marsha Worthington
|65
|Female
|0 days, 0 hours, 52 minutes, 2 seconds
|2
|Lynne Hasenei
|56
|Female
|0 days, 0 hours, 57 minutes, 7 seconds
|Prone
|Participant
|Age
|Gender
|Result
|1
|Renick Woods
|44
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 34 minutes, 45 seconds
|2
|George McLeod
|49
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 41 minutes, 30 seconds
|3
|John Beausang
|49
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 42 minutes, 26 seconds
|OC
|Participant
|Age
|Gender
|Result
|1
|Paul Wiech
|50
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 27 minutes, 47 seconds
|2
|Steve Dullack
|45
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 27 minutes, 53 seconds
|Surfski
|Participant
|Age
|Gender
|Result
|1
|Kevin Olney
|42
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 23 minutes, 55 seconds
|2
|Christopher Norman
|31
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 25 minutes, 11 seconds
|3
|Marshall Seddon
|51
|Male
|0 days, 0 hours, 27 minutes, 31 seconds
Congratulations again to all the participants! It was good to see everyone that can, out there busting out their best time.
What’s Next?
Stay tuned for a big announcement on our next in the Solo Voyager Race Series! Get excited people, this is going to be a fun one!