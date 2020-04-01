Paddle Monster Solo Voyager Virtual Paddle Race Series: Race #1 — Race Results

This race was a time trial race that ended on March 31, 2020. Results below!

By
Myers Timothy
-
0
228

This race was a time trial race. Participants uploaded their best 5k time via our event app or by uploading their Garmin data file. Participants could make as many attempts as the wanted, uploading and replacing their previous time when they improved.

The Results

Congratulations to all race participants. The feedback and participation were more than we had hoped for. In this time of isolation and uncertainty, this event achieved just the results we had hoped for.  Community, fun, good-hearted competition, and an overall way for members of the Paddle Monster community from around the world to come together and participate in a distraction during these stressful times.

No Kid Hungry

First, this campaign raised $528 US for No Kid Hungry, and with the Citibank match, that’s $1056!  Thank you, everyone! By the way, No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. We chose this charity during this trying time to help provide meals to those who are hungry. This is a national charity with a great reputation and seems like one of the best ways for us to help during this pandemic.

We’re super excited that this race did so much good. Thank you all for your race and individual donations. Well done Monsters!

Race Results

The final results, in their entirety, are available here, pick the category at the top of the leader table to list your craft of interest.





	Men's SUPParticipantAgeGenderResult  






	1    Matt Anderson35Male0 days, 0 hours, 29 minutes, 29 seconds




	2    Larry Cain57Male0 days, 0 hours, 29 minutes, 48 seconds




	3    John Batson47Male0 days, 0 hours, 30 minutes, 45 seconds




	4    John Knippers47Male0 days, 0 hours, 32 minutes, 26 seconds












	Women's SUPParticipantAgeGenderResult 






	1    Kristin Thomas58Female0 days, 0 hours, 35 minutes, 43 seconds




	2    Jennifer Panetta49Female0 days, 0 hours, 35 minutes, 53 seconds




	3    Jennifer Hulett51Female0 days, 0 hours, 37 minutes, 36 seconds












	Men's Rec SUPParticipantAgeGenderResult 






	1     Paul Closs49Male0 days, 0 hours, 46 minutes, 45 seconds












	Women's Rec SUPParticipantAgeGenderResult 






	1    Marsha Worthington65Female0 days, 0 hours, 52 minutes, 2 seconds




	2    Lynne Hasenei56Female0 days, 0 hours, 57 minutes, 7 seconds





 






	ProneParticipantAgeGenderResult 






	1    Renick Woods44Male0 days, 0 hours, 34 minutes, 45 seconds




	2    George McLeod49Male0 days, 0 hours, 41 minutes, 30 seconds




	3    John Beausang49Male0 days, 0 hours, 42 minutes, 26 seconds












	OCParticipantAgeGenderResult  






	1    Paul Wiech50Male0 days, 0 hours, 27 minutes, 47 seconds




	2    Steve Dullack45Male0 days, 0 hours, 27 minutes, 53 seconds












	SurfskiParticipantAgeGenderResult 






	1    Kevin Olney42Male0 days, 0 hours, 23 minutes, 55 seconds




	2    Christopher Norman31Male0 days, 0 hours, 25 minutes, 11 seconds




	3    Marshall Seddon51Male0 days, 0 hours, 27 minutes, 31 seconds

Congratulations again to all the participants!  It was good to see everyone that can, out there busting out their best time.

What’s Next?

Stay tuned for a big announcement on our next in the Solo Voyager Race Series!  Get excited people, this is going to be a fun one!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here