2019 SUP World Sprint, Distance and Overall Champion SUP, Yoga and Mobility Coach. Seychelle is a standup paddle coach, certified personal trainer, and nutrition coach. Seychelle shares the knowledge she has gained from the experience of becoming a top ranked athlete in this sport in clinics all over the world and of course, as a Paddle Monster Coach. Seychelle is passionate about this sport, about health, healing, nutrition, living a positively life, and giving back. Her mission is to become the best version of herself and along the way, to inspire others to find their passion and live their best life.