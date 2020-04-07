First Aid Kits

Most paddlers probably have a first aid kit in their car, or maybe they carry one on their board or boat. But in this time of Codvid-19 and working out at home, it is time to re-think where that kit is and making sure it is stocked up. Paddle Monster’s Lisa Schell talks about a few of her must haves in her first aid kit. This is not a how-to video – right now might be a good time to check out an on-line first aid class if you haven’t taken one or it’s been a while. It’s also a fantastic idea to take a wilderness first aid course when we get the all-clear.

One thing: ALWAYS have at least one pair of exam gloves in your first aid kit!!!

(Note: this is NOT a comprehensive list- check this out for more ideas on building a paddle first aid kit.)