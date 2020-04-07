Chattajack: Registration is delayed one month to June 1st

Greetings Chattajack friends and family,We hope everyone is hunkered down and safe while weathering the current health crisis. Registration for the 2020 Chattajack race will be delayed one month, opening on June 1st at midnight EST. Should there be any other changes we will inform everyone. Stay safe, be kind to yourself, take care of your family, we’ll all be on the water again together soon enough. To those on the front lines, we are forever grateful for the risks and sacrifices you (and your family) are taking and making.Godspeed, Ben and Kim