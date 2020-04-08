Tracking Your Board Straight – Part 1 – Understanding Your Weight Distribution

Coach Larry Cain, Paddle Monster Co-Founder
Coach Larry Cain discussed how weight distribution impacts your board’s track and how to correct it. This originally aired April 6, 2020, at 3:00 PM ET! #technique #paddle #landdrill #paddlemonster #sup #workout #strength #conditioning

