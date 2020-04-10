Home Videos Yoga YOGA for Paddlers Live Session with Seychelle April 5, 2020, on Paddle... VideosYogaYoga for Paddlers YOGA for Paddlers Live Session with Seychelle April 5, 2020, on Paddle Monster Facebook Live Coach Seychelle hosts a paddle lovers yoga session on Facebook Live. By Coach Seychelle, 2019 SUP World Sprint, Distance and Overall Champion SUP, Yoga and Mobility Coach - April 10, 2020 35 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Seychelle leads everyone through another installment of her Yoga for Paddlers series. #yoga #paddle #seychelle #paddlemonster RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Seychelle hosts Facebook Live today: Finding Zen Monday Warm-up: Thread the Needle Talking about SUP Yoga with Boga Yoga’s Sarah Callaham LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Instagram Feed