Our friends at SUP Racer just interviewed Coach Larry Cain for their Paddlecast podcast.

Master coach Larry Cain talks quarantine, training and the “zen” of cold-water paddling. We also watch some classic footage from Larry’s gold medal-winning canoe race at the ’84 Olympics.

Larry is the co-founder and head coach of Paddle Monster — join today on paddlemonster.com if you want to step up your paddle game, and follow the Paddle Monster Facebook page for free daily live shows

