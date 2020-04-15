Sue Cooper is our Guest Host on Facebook Live today at 3pm EST. Just go to our Facebook Page here: https://www.facebook.com/paddlemonster
Sue Cooper is the author of Millionaire in Flip Flops and the owner of Lazy Dog Key West
Sue Cooper is the author of Millionaire in Flip Flops and the owner of Lazy Dog Key West
Sue Cooper is our Guest Host on Facebook Live today at 3pm EST. Just go to our Facebook Page here: https://www.facebook.com/paddlemonster
Sue Cooper is the author of Millionaire in Flip Flops and the owner of Lazy Dog Key West