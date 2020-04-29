Paddle Monster RX: Virtual Training with Nutrition and Human Performance Coach Victoria Burgess, PhD, CISSN

This isn’t a typical paddle-focused program, but rather incorporates some paddling in the overall plan.

Coach Victoria Burgess, Ph.D., CISSN, 1BAC
We are launching a new program this week: The Paddle Monster Rx Program:

This is an all-encompassing virtual fitness/wellness program by Victoria Burgess, PhD, CISSN, Paddle Monster Nutrition and Human Performance Coach.

This is great for paddlers who paddle for fitness and not necessarily for racing. This isn’t a typical paddle-focused program, but rather incorporates some paddling in the overall plan.

  • Daily/Weekly workouts will be sent out each week
  • Live group fitness classes, recorded video instruction
  • Live wellness/nutrition chats and more
  • If you can’t make a live class, don’t worry, it will all be recorded and posted to your account, for any time access!
  • All classes will be tailored to different levels and are able to be performed without equipment.
  • Includes full access to the Paddle Monster App, Articles, Videos, and Forums
  • $60/month

Some basic equipment you can use at home includes:

  • Kettle bell (weight specific based on individual)
  • Resistance bands
  • Dumbbells
  • Thin PVC pipe about 5ft long for those who want to work on form.
  • Access to Zoom (for live video sessions) You can set up a free account here: https://zoom.us/

I look forward to coaching you!
—Victoria

Victoria Burgess, PhD, CISSN: Paddle Monster Nutrition and Human Performance Coach.

Register Here

 

