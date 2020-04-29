Paddle Monster RX: Virtual Training with Nutrition and Human Performance Coach Victoria Burgess, PhD, CISSN

This isn’t a typical paddle-focused program, but rather incorporates some paddling in the overall plan.

We are launching a new program this week: The Paddle Monster Rx Program:

This is an all-encompassing virtual fitness/wellness program by Victoria Burgess, PhD, CISSN, Paddle Monster Nutrition and Human Performance Coach.

This is great for paddlers who paddle for fitness and not necessarily for racing. This isn’t a typical paddle-focused program, but rather incorporates some paddling in the overall plan.

Daily/Weekly workouts will be sent out each week

Live group fitness classes, recorded video instruction

Live wellness/nutrition chats and more

If you can’t make a live class, don’t worry, it will all be recorded and posted to your account, for any time access!

All classes will be tailored to different levels and are able to be performed without equipment.

Includes full access to the Paddle Monster App, Articles, Videos, and Forums

$60/month

Some basic equipment you can use at home includes:

Kettle bell (weight specific based on individual)

Resistance bands

Dumbbells

Thin PVC pipe about 5ft long for those who want to work on form.

Access to Zoom (for live video sessions) You can set up a free account here: https://zoom.us/

I look forward to coaching you!

—Victoria

Victoria Burgess, PhD, CISSN: Paddle Monster Nutrition and Human Performance Coach.

