Paddle Monster RX: Virtual Training with Nutrition and Human Performance Coach Victoria Burgess, PhD, CISSN

We are launching a new program this week: The Paddle Monster Rx Program:
This is an all-encompassing virtual fitness/wellness program by Victoria Burgess, PhD, CISSN, Paddle Monster Nutrition and Human Performance Coach.
This is great for paddlers who paddle for fitness and not necessarily for racing. This isn’t a typical paddle-focused program, but rather incorporates some paddling in the overall plan.
- Daily/Weekly workouts will be sent out each week
- Live group fitness classes, recorded video instruction
- Live wellness/nutrition chats and more
- If you can’t make a live class, don’t worry, it will all be recorded and posted to your account, for any time access!
- All classes will be tailored to different levels and are able to be performed without equipment.
- Includes full access to the Paddle Monster App, Articles, Videos, and Forums
- $60/month
Some basic equipment you can use at home includes:
- Kettle bell (weight specific based on individual)
- Resistance bands
- Dumbbells
- Thin PVC pipe about 5ft long for those who want to work on form.
- Access to Zoom (for live video sessions) You can set up a free account here: https://zoom.us/
I look forward to coaching you!
—Victoria
Victoria Burgess, PhD, CISSN: Paddle Monster Nutrition and Human Performance Coach.