This program is a 15 week program that begins with a seven week block focusing on development of specific aerobic base and then ends with a seven week block focusing on development of anaerobic threshold, lactate tolerance and speed, all appropriately periodized to maximize results.

While the Summer Program has traditionally been geared towards preparation for major events in mid August the work can be modified to have paddlers optimally prepared for other events.

With the 2020 race schedule uncertain at this point the program is ideal for improving all aspects of paddling fitness that lead to enhanced race performance when the race schedule resumes. There is a full summer on the water ahead so come and join us and start training!

Go here to train with Coach Larry Cain