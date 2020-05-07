1. GLOBAL PADDLING COMMUNITY

The foundation of our sport is our community. The Virtual Paddle League is designed to be a community first and foremost, one that you can connect with even if you’re paddling solo on the other side of the world. The Virtual Paddle League is inclusive and open — we encourage members from any country, any age, any ability. Whether you’re Connor Baxter or a fist-time paddler: You’re all equal, you’re all welcome.

2. VIRTUAL WORLD RANKINGS

The core of the Virtual Paddle League is the “Virtual” World Rankings. But instead of points, you’ll be ranked on your best time in a 5K time trial (though that’s just for starters).

Go for a paddle, record your time, and submit your session. Within seconds, your name will automatically be added to the global leaderboard where you can compare your time with paddlers from Australia, America, France, Brazil and beyond.

The first (of many) events in the Virtual Paddle League will be the classic “5K” time trial. You can submit as many times as you want to improve your personal best and leapfrog your buddies — whether they’re from your local training group or the other side of the world.

3. REGIONAL LEAGUES (FLY YOUR FLAG)

We’re all proud of our hometown, and we all want to represent our local crew. So apart from identifying yourself with your national flag on the “Virtual World Rankigns” leaderboard, we’ll be giving you the option to identify with a local training group, paddle club or regional league.

We’ll also be partnering with existing virtual series to host exclusive regional leaderboards. So not only will you feature on the Virtual Paddle League World Rankings, you will proudly show that you’re part of your local paddle crew.

4. AGE DIVISIONS

The Virtual Paddle League is all about inclusion, and we respect and promote age divisions for the Virtual World Rankings. You can now find out how your time compares with 40+, 50+, 60+ and 70+ year-old paddlers from all around the world, while we’re also running dedicated leaderboards to encourage juniors (under 18) and super groms (under 15) to get out on the water and fine-tune their skills.

and more…