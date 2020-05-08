Coach Larry Cain will be discussing how to pace yourself and lactic acid management today on ZOOM.

As a refresher, lactic acid is the result of anaerobic metabolism, which is a method of supplying energy to working muscles in the absence of oxygen. When we work hard anaerobically we can go for about 3 minutes maximum (if we’re very fit) before blood lactate becomes too high and our muscles begin to fail. What’s happening is our muscles are swimming in lactic acid, which is being dumped from our muscles into our blood stream in a desperate attempt to get it to the liver to be removed. The rate of production so far out paces the rate of removal that our muscles, awash in lactic acid, end up failing. We want to avoid this at all costs. So what we need to do is pace ourselves and work at a lower intensity…

